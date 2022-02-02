BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1,071.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities upped their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

