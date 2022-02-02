Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Shares of AMP opened at $308.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

