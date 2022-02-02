BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 80.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 15.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

