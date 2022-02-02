BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 954 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,956 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,351 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 33,223 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of HP by 18,698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 440,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,091 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,178 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,707. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

