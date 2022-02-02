Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edoc Acquisition were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADOC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 100,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADOC opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

