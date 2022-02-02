Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $696,000 Position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,853,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JUGG opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

