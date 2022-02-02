Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

