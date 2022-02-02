BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,750,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.40.

Shares of LH opened at $272.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $223.36 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.09 and a 200-day moving average of $289.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.