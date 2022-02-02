BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.42 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,800,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 913.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

