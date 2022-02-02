Arizona State Retirement System Sells 716 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE O opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.