Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

