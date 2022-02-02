Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 3,530 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

