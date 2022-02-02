Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 72.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600,220 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.72.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

