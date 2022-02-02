Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMCO. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 404,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 337,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 112,509 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,618,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMCO stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

