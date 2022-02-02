Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,430 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,531,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after acquiring an additional 612,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,062.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 418,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

