Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,313 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 106,908 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,062 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

VYGG stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.