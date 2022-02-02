Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,882 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 563,488 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $8,104,000. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $21,793,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 122,495 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNR opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

