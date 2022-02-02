Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $17.01 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Shares of KMX opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $102.47 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

