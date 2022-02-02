101,200 Shares in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 101,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

