Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $16.01 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $206.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $152.60 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.