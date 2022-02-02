Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,218 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.