Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,642 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

