Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.62.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ALLO opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after buying an additional 249,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after purchasing an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

