The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599,977 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $40,237,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in E2open Parent by 11.1% during the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 26.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,266 shares during the period.

NYSE ETWO opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETWO shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

