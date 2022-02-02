Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 108.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 344,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,204.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,724 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 218.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 159,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 109,098 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

