Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $565,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 61.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 33,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 145,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOPE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

HOPE opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

