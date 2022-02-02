Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $2.47 Million in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,576,000 after purchasing an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,366 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $451,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,467. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

