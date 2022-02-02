Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,600 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regis were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGS. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Regis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,625,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 122,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regis by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Regis stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

