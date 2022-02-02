Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

