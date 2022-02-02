KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 9.6% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.74. 44,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,135,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KE by 1,656.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,569 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 480.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048,000 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,722,000.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

