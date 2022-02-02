Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 9.2%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 5,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,194,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,638 shares of company stock valued at $949,698. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 841,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 473,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,369,000 after purchasing an additional 416,812 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 673.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 405,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.