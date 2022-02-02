Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $7,961,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1,081.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 277,543 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 2,272.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 199,385 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

