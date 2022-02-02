TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Up 9.8%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) was up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 8,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,665,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

