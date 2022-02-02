Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Up 8.9%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 24,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,074,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Get Vimeo alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,572,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,716,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,604,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,144,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.