Credit Suisse AG Sells 30,394 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,394 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $24,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after buying an additional 355,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

