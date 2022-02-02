Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 922,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,249 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $27,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth about $699,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

NYSE:HTA opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.24. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.