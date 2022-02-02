Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

AVNT stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

