Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Short Interest Update

Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SONX opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66. Sonendo has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.24.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.