Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Short Interest Update

Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SONX opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66. Sonendo has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.24.
Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sonendo
Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
