Short Interest in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Grows By 56.3%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

SmartRent stock opened at 7.86 on Wednesday. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 6.53 and a 1 year high of 15.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 9.18.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 35.13 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMRT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

