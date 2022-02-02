Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Grows By 56.9%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the December 31st total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MFA opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $4.90.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $74,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $111,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
