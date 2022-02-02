Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Grows By 56.9%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the December 31st total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MFA opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $74,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $111,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

