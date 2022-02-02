General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GAM stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76. General American Investors has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $46.75.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

