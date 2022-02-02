Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 12.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares were up 12.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 4,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,128,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on API shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $22,266,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $3,263,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $15,865,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

