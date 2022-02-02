Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 200,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,879,938 shares.The stock last traded at $43.94 and had previously closed at $44.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 806,261 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

