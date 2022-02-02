Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 680,695 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $6.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $161,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

