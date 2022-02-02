Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Update

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 95.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 803.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTP opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.