Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $566,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 331,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 67,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.