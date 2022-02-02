Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,501 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,290 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 21,501 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 20.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871 in the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.