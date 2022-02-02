Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $387.32 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

