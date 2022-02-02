Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 2,888 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,899 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

