Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 10,272 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,972,000 after acquiring an additional 496,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 652,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 237,918 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

